Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife Spandana’s death triggers debate on Keto diet, extreme exercise

Vijaya Raghavendra's wife Sapandana passed away in Bangkok following a massive cardiac arrest, a debate has triggered on "adverse effects" of Keto diet and extreme exercise.

Soon after Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife Sapandana passed away in Bangkok following a massive cardiac arrest, a debate has triggered on “adverse effects” of Keto diet and extreme exercise. The extreme push towards losing weight is said to be the reason for heart attack as she was following keto diet and doing extreme exercise, sources claimed.

Spandana had got a lot of appreciation when she lost 16 kg weight. She acted in one of the Kannada films and participated in many reality shows. She has also produced a movie ‘Kismat’, with Vijaya Raghavendra playing a lead role.

Earlier, when Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest, questions were raised whether extreme exercise was the cause.

Congress MLC and senior leader B.K. Hariprasad, Spandana’s paternal uncle, on Tuesday said that her body would reach Bengaluru from Thailand at 11 p.m. today. The body will reach home by 12.30 a.m. and will be kept for paying last tributes at the residence of Spandana’s father B.K. Shivaram.

The last rites would be conducted at the Harishchandra Ghat in Srirampura by Wednesday noon, Hariprasad stated.

Vijaya Raghavendra and Spandana have a son.They were recognised as the model couple in the Kannada film industry.

On Monday, Spandana succumbed to heart attack in Bangkok hospital. Spandana, who was on Bangkok tour with family members, came back to her room with cousins after shopping and collapsed. She was immediately shifted to the hospital, but in vain.

3
Agency News Desk
