Madras HC rejects interim injunction plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin movie ‘Maamannan’

Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected an interim injunction plea against Udayanidhi Stalin-starrer 'Maamannan’.

By Agency News Desk

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected an interim injunction plea against Udayanidhi Stalin-starrer ‘Maamannan’.

The interim petition was filed with a plea for restraining the release of the movie and dismissed an application filed by the producer of another movie ‘Angel’.

Justice Kumaresh Babu of the Madras HC held that the interim injunction could not be granted due to non-joinder of the proper parties.

He also said that he will hear a separate petition on June 28 evening that sought a direction from the court to Stalin to offer a call sheet and cooperate in the completion of the movie ‘Angel’.

The producer of ‘Angel’, Ramasaravanan, told the court that he had entered into an oral agreement with Stalin in 2018 for acting in his movie and had paid an advance of Rs 30 lakhs as against his total remuneration of Rs 1.25 crore.

The movie ‘Angel’ was shot in several locations in Chennai as well as in Fiji. However, it could not be completed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and thereafter Stalin becoming a minister.

The petitioner told the court that he had approached it as Stalin had informed the media that ‘Maamannan’ was his last movie and that he would not act in movies again.

Ramasaravanan told the court that 80 per cent of the work of ‘Angel’ was over and that he had already spent an amount of Rs 13 crore for the movie.

He said that if the movie does not see the light of the day, then he would be losing Rs 25 crore and requested the court to interfere in the matter.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
