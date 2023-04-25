scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

Malayalam film bodies admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe.

By Agency News Desk

Top Malayalam film bodies on Tuesday admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe.

After a meeting of the various film bodies here, including the AMMA (representing the actors), the FEFKA (19 different organisations spanning drivers to directors) and the producers association, producer Renjith said the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and hence till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

“These two do not honour their agreements and arrive late on the sets. Their behaviour has become intolerable and has become a pain for fellow actors and others and hence we have no other way but to announce that we will, from now on, not cooperate with these two,” he said.

Incidentally, it was on April 18 that the FEFKA had met and expressed their huge displeasure in the way some actors are behaving and if they do not change on their own, they will be forced to come out with their names and that happened on Tuesday.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: There was no devil in the pitch, Brian Lara takes SRH batters to task after DC loss
Next article
SC stays Madras HC order quashing ban on gutka, tobacco products in TN
This May Also Interest You
News

Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'

Technology

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur wary of Bengaluru threat ahead of semi-final

News

Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

Health & Lifestyle

At 12,591, India reports 20% rise in new Covid cases

Technology

Apple previews Delhi Saket store, Tim Cook to greet 1st customers on Thursday

News

Punjabi web series ’25 25 50′ announced

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese study finds flu virus in dogs edging closer to humans

News

Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

Technology

Tim Cook, Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nick Jonas trolled for staring at Priyanka Chopra’s cleavage

Technology

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC gives Centre more time for response to plea over vulture population decline

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid raises risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problem by 16x

Sports

I am not here to take over from Nadal: Alcaraz wants to build his own history

Technology

Snapchat sees rise in negative reviews as users slam 'My AI' feature

News

Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet

Sports

National Poker Series India draws to a close with record participation

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US