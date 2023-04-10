scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

Marathi actress Deepali Sayed complained against her former aide of death threats and running a slur campaign accusing her of mafia links, industry

By Agency News Desk
Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation
Deepali Sayed _ pic courtesy instagram

Marathi actress Deepali Sayed, a member of the ruling ally Shiv Sena, has complained against her former aide of death threats and running a slur campaign accusing her of mafia links, industry sources said on Monday. Sayed, who joined CM Eknath Shinde’s party in November 2022, has filed the complaint with Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, days after her ex-PA Baburao Shinde levelled a series of allegations against her in Ahmednagar.

Among these were Sayed had taken up Pakistani citizenship, had bought properties in London and Dubai and had links with the mafia dons in Pakistan.

The Oshiwara Police have booked Shinde under various charges of the IPC and further probe is underway.

Sayed said that Shinde alleged that her real name was ‘Sofia Sayed’ and that she had taken up Pakistani citizenship, operated a bank account there, but had acquired a fake passport to live in India, and had threatened to eliminate her.

She also charged Shinde of hurling allegations of cheating and frauds through a charitable trust which organised mass marriages for couples, and morphing her photos with Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar (the jailed brother of the absconder Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar).

Sayed said that she sacked Shinde after learning that he had taken unauthorised auditions of an aspiring woman actor for a Marathi film.

Pic. Sourcedeepalisayed
Previous article
Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character
Next article
When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: Churchill Brothers look to prove mettle on bigger stage

News

Salman jokes that if Kisi Ka Bhai flops, 'poora bill mere pe fatega'

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

News

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection rising in kids, doctors report high fever, itchy eyes

News

Kashish Duggal: From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Technology

73% of workers want to know about internal growth opportunities: Report

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

Sports

Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

Technology

Funding in Indian startups plunges 75% in Q1 2023, no new unicorn in 3 months

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Health & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US