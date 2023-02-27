scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mollywood bids adieu as director Joseph Manu James' last rites performed

Joseph Manu James has died just at an age of 31.

By News Bureau

Even as his debut movie is getting ready for release, Malayalam debut director Joseph Manu James has died just at an age of 31. The last rites were held on Sunday at Kuravilangad of Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Joseph Manu James had passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for hepatitis at a private hospital in Aluva. He had recently completed shooting for his first directorial venture ‘Nancy Rani’ and post-production work is still in progress.

The movie features Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan, among others.

“Gone too soon brother,” actor Aju Varghese posted on his Instagram handle.

Starting off as a child actor in 2004 in ‘I am curious’, Manu Joseph went on to become an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies.

The Malayalam film fraternity has expressed shock and dismay over the demise of the young filmmaker.

Joseph Manu James is survived by his wife Naina, and siblings.

Previous article
Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic
Next article
Norrie beats Alcaraz to clinch Rio Open title
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai

News

Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn's new look in 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Asim Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise says he came in his dreams

News

Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' from 'Bad Boy' exudes a mushy feel

Sports

'Mum felt very touched': Cummins responds to Barmy Army's tribute to his ill mother

Technology

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform

Technology

Samsung to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023

Technology

Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid tech layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu risk to humans in Cambodia remains low: WHO

News

'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

Sports

La Liga: Barca waste chance to move 10 clear as none of top four win in Spain

Sports

Qualifiers go first as WTT Star Contender Goa gets all set to start

Technology

Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford

Sports

Maignan, Ibra return, Milan conquer Atalanta in Serie A

Sports

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern recapture top spot with win over Union

Sports

Norrie beats Alcaraz to clinch Rio Open title

News

Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US