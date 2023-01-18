scorecardresearch
N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and other family members of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao paid rich tributes on his 27th death anniversary on Wednesday.

By News Bureau

Tollywood actors N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and other family members of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao paid rich tributes on his 27th death anniversary on Wednesday.

NTR’s sons Balakrishna, N. Ramakrishna, daughter N. Bhuvaneswari, grandsons Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram, Suhasini and other family members paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Balakrishna said he considers his good fortune to be born as son of NTR. He described the late leader as a great personality who would always be remembered by the people.

He termed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as an asset given by NTR to the coming generations. “TDP is not merely a political party. It is an institution. No other party has workers like the TDP,” he said.

Balakrishna recalled the contributions of NTR for economic empowerment of women and welfare of backward and weaker sections of society.

The actor, who is a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, said everyone should take NTR as an inspiration. He called on the TDP cadres to work hard to regain the glory for TDP.

Balakrishna said NTR worked tirelessly to serve the poor and the needy. “He strived for self-respect of Telugus and brought glory for them all over the world,” he said.

Suhasini demanded that the government of India should confer Bharat Ratna on the late leader in recognition of his outstanding contributions both in the fields of cinema and public life.

NTR, a popular Telugu actor, had launched TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by coming to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died on January 18, 1996, a few months after his son-in-law N. Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt against him and became the chief minister.

