scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'

Young actor Nikhil Siddhartha, whose much awaited movie 'Spy' is set to be released next month, said on Tuesday that he received an invitation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah but he did not meet him as he wanted to stay away from politics ahead of the film's release.

By Agency News Desk
Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'
Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'

Young actor Nikhil Siddhartha, whose much awaited movie ‘Spy’ is set to be released next month, said on Tuesday that he received an invitation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah but he did not meet him as he wanted to stay away from politics ahead of the film’s release.

He, however, thanked Amit Shah for inviting him.

‘Spy’ teaser released on Monday has created an excitement in the industry amid reports that the movie is about the mystery behind death of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandrase Bose.

The teaser was launched by Nikhil and other members of the movie on Monday at the iconic Subhash Chandrase Bose statue at India Gate in New Delhi.

Ishwarya Menon, who has paired with Nikhil as the female lead, and other members of the cast of pan-India movie were present during the launch.

Nikhil clarified that the stories of Kalyan Ram’s upcoming movie Devil and Spy are different. He revealed that only after the release of Spy teaser, they came to know that Kalyam Ram’s film is also about Subhash Chandra Bose.

“We did not speak to them. There is no relation between the two movies,” he said. Nikhil also clarified that he does not have links with any political party.

“I have no flag or agenda. This movie has been made with honesty. I took training like a real RAW agent. I have not made this movie in support of any party. I am doing this movie as an Indian,” he said, adding that he will arrange screening of Spy for both the central ministers and the opposition leaders.

Director Garry revealed that Spy has been made based on the papers released by the central government on Subhash Chandra Bose. Only 10 per cent is fiction. The remaining is based on the information given by the government.

The teaser of the much-awaited movie was released on Monday evening. Nikhil took to Twitter to reveal that the teaser has garnered 10 million real views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. “We are incredibly grateful for all the overwhelming love and support. It means the world to us,” he said.

‘Spy’ is scheduled to be released in all southern languages and also in Hindi on June 29.

Coming after ‘Karthikeya 2’, the biggest blockbusters of 2022, ‘Spy’ has generated a lot of excitement among Nikhil’s fans.

‘Karthikeya 2’ gave Nikhil the popularity in Bollywood. He recently received the best actor people’s choice award at the Bollywood Life Awards in Hindi.

K Rajashekar Reddy is the producer of ‘Spy’ being made with a huge budget by Ed Entertainment.

Editor Garry BH is making his debut as the director with this film, which features Aryan Rajesh in a special role.

Rajesh, brother of Allari Naresh, is making his comeback in Tollywood in an important role in this film after a gap of four years.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Winners get Rs 2 lakh as cash prize in Global Chess League's inter-school chess tournament
Next article
IPL 2023: There's a lot of pride at stake for us, says DC Assistant Coach Agarkar ahead of PBKS clash
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

News

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita from 'Aarya 3' sets

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals'

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US