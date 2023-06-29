scorecardresearch
NTR Jr responds to invite to join the Academy, says it’s 'proud' moment for ‘RRR’ family

After walking the prestigious Academy Awards Red Carpet earlier this year, NTR Jr has now been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

By Agency News Desk
NTR Jr

Currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated next ‘Devara’, Man of Masses NTR Jr has become a global phenomenon post the massive success of ‘RRR’. After walking the prestigious Academy Awards Red Carpet earlier this year, the actor has now been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is the organization behind the Oscars as a new member.

The Academy has added over 398 new members, including various Indian and International celebrities. The list includes Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Qwan, Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar and many others.

Sharing his gratitude on receiving the Academy invite, NTR Jr said in an official statement, “It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members for The Academy Awards 2024. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. I would also like to congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have received invitations from the Academy as well.”

As a member, Man of Masses NTR Jr will now have several roles to perform towards the Academy. This surely comes as great news for the actor and his millions of fans as NTR Jr further has some exciting projects lined up as well.

Man of Masses NTR Jr is reuniting with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for magnum opus ‘Devara’ which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024. He will also be working with KGF director Prashant Neel for ‘NTR 31’ which goes on floors in March 2024.

