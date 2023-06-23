scorecardresearch
NTR Jr wraps up action packed schedule of ‘Devara’ in Hyderabad

Actor NTR Jr, who made waves with ‘RRR’, has wrapped up another schedule of his upcoming film ‘Devara’.

The film is an action drama and has action sequences designed by Kenny Bates and VFX by Brad Minnich.

The team has successfully wrapped up the schedule in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film’s lead actors and stretched over two weeks.

In ‘Devara’, NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit ‘Janatha Garage’.

Alongside NTR Jr, the movie also stars the versatile actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising the anticipation among fans.

The film’s makers have left no stone unturned in assembling a top-notch crew, roping in industry stalwarts for the music composition, editing, and other vital aspects.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, ‘Devara’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

