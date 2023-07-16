scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’

Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, has concluded the shooting of the Pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao’ with Ravi Teja.

By Agency News Desk
Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’
Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’

Actress singer Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, has concluded the shooting of the Pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ with Ravi Teja.

Nupur took to Instagram stories, where she shared a clip of herself relaxing after the hectic shoot and wrote: “And it’s a wrap for me!!#TNRon2othOct. Time to go early to bed.. with happiness and peace.”

The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ was unveiled very recently. The film will be hitting the big screen on October 20.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a courageous thief of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.The film also stars Gayathri Bharadwaj as the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Disney holds 'Haunted Mansion' red carpet minus actors, in first major event hit by actors strike
Next article
South Zone claim Duleep Trophy 2023 title with 75-run win over West Zone
This May Also Interest You
News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' locked for Dec 15 release

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US