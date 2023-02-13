PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

Pictures have emerged of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Kannada superstars Yash and Rishab Shetty, who have both emerged as pan-India stars, with the PM commending their success at the national level during the meeting.

‘KGF Chapter 2′ fame Yash, ‘Kantara’ fame director-actor Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kirgandur, late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashiwni Puneeth Rajkumar and Kannada standup comedian ‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha were invited for a dinner party hosted by the Prime Minister in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

The photos of celebrities with PM Modi have gone viral on social media. Sources said that Modi had a detailed discussion with Yash and Rishab. Yash has proposed building a film city in Karnataka, to avoid shoots abroad, sources said.

Modi appreciated Rishab for ‘Kantara’ and congratulated him for the film’s huge success. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences over the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar to his wife Ashwini.

Yash was dressed in simple attire, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Rishab was clad in traditional white dhoti and shirt.

The Prime Minister congratulated the stars for putting the Kannada film industry on national map, sources said.