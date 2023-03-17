scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Actor Innocent remains in hospital after prolonged breathing difficulty

Popular Malayalam actor Innocent continues to be in hospital here, after he was admitted last week due to breathing issues, said sources.

By News Bureau

Popular Malayalam actor Innocent continues to be in hospital here, after he was admitted last week due to breathing issues, said sources. The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago. According to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated.

“We are all eagerly waiting to hear the good news of his health as he has been a fighter and we all know how he has been fighting his ailment very boldly,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

He served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years.

The veteran actor whose film career began as a producer, also turned to acting and walked into the hearts of all film buffs through his comedy and his Thrissur slang.

In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in around 750 films.

His popularity was huge and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) fielded him as an independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy, where he trounced then Congressman P.C. Chacko.

However, he lost to Congress leader Benny Behanan while defending his seat in 2019.

Innocent’s cancer relapsed in 2020 and he acted in a few films after recovering.

Previous article
Foo Fighters to reveal 2 drummers after passing of Taylor Hawkins
Next article
Stebin Ben – Tere Mere Song Lyrics starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Tridha Choudhary
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US