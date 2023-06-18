scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

Choreographer Rakesh Master died after a brief illness. He was 53. The choreographer fell ill while returning to Hyderabad after attending an outdoor shoot

By Agency News Desk

Popular Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master died after a brief illness here on Sunday. He was 53. The choreographer fell ill while returning to Hyderabad after attending an outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam a week ago.

As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where he breathed his last on Sunday evening. According to doctors, he suffered multi-organ failure. He was diabetic and diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis. His death sent shock waves in the film industry.

Rakesh Master, who began his career with dance reality shows like “Aata” and “Dhee”, later entered the film industry. He acted as a choreographer for about 1,500 movies and delivered several hit songs.

Born in Tirupati, his real name was S. Rama Rao. He worked under Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad for some time before beginning his career as dance master.

He worked with many top actors like Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni and Prabhas but had been staying away from the industry for some time.

Some of his interviews on social media had become controversial. In some interviews, he had made allegations against some film personalities for damaging his career.

Top Tollywood choreographer Sekhar Master is also a disciple of Rakesh Master.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators
Next article
'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

Sports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

News

Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators

News

Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

News

Father's Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

News

Robert De Niro says his 6 older kids haven't met their baby sibling yet

Sports

Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title

Health & Lifestyle

Dads play key role in supporting breastfeeding, safe infant sleep: Study

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would give England the edge; thinking and captaincy was brilliant, says Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

Praveen Chithravel eyes consistency ahead of Monaco Diamond League

News

Father's Day: Actor Manoj Pahwa shares 'why family is central to his existence'

Health & Lifestyle

Musk backs Joe Rogan's $100K debate challenge to vaccine scientist after RFK Jr podcast

Sports

Jr men's national hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh win in pool matches

News

24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film

News

When Rohitashv Gour's daughters arranged a perfect Father's Day for him

News

Mimoh shares lessons he learnt from his father Mithun Chakraborty

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US