scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ makers confirm deferring its release

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ have confirmed the film pushing its release date

By Agency News Desk
Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ makers confirm deferring its release
Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ makers confirm deferring its release

The makers of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ have confirmed the film pushing its release date. The new release date however, is something that they haven’t yet locked. On Wednesday, the producers of the highly anticipated film, Hombale Films took to social media to officially confirm the postponement of the film’s release date.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), they wrote in an official statement: “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

They further mentioned in their statement: “Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. #SalaarComingSoon. “

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ fame is said to be moving at a brisk pace and is currently in its post-production stage.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 but there were reports of it being pushed, capitalising on which, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, which has collaborated with Hombale on ‘K.G.F.’, decided to release their film ‘Fukrey 3’ on September 28. ‘Fukrey 3’ was earlier scheduled to release in December 2023. Now the film will clash with the Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Vaccine War’ in theatres as ‘Jawan’ continues its dream run at the box-office and takes the film industry by storm.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saturn undergoing change of seasons, sees end of warm polar vortex
Next article
AWS partners ISRO, IN-SPACe to boost space-tech innovations in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US