‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ crosses mark in 9 days

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2 is doing what its predecessor did back in September 2022 - working wonders at the box-office.

By Agency News Desk

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2, which released recently and also had a special screening attended by the who’s who of the Indian film industry, is doing what its predecessor did back in September 2022 – working wonders at the box-office.

The film, which released on April 28, has so far minted Rs 150 crore at the global box office. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the update on the film’s collection in a tweet. He tweeted: “Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 3 days… (sic)”.

The film is having a great run at the North American box-office as it made over $3 million, around Rs 24 crore in just three days, according to production house Lyca Productions.

Regarding the domestic box-office, the film is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday. It collected Rs 24 crore on its opening day, Rs 26.2 crore on its second day, and Rs 29.14 crore on its third day taking the collections close to Rs 79 crore.

In India, the film is drawing huge footfalls in Tamil Nadu theatres; it collected Rs 18.52 crore on its first day. The Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark 10 days after its release as per box-office tracker Sacnilk Entertainment. Both the films star an ensemble cast with the latter riding mostly on Salman Khan’s star power.

Interestingly, Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays dual roles in ‘PS: 2′, were together back in the 1990s. While Salman has ruled the box-office for long with his Eid releases ringing in deafening box-office noise, this time Aishwarya’s work clearly has an edge over Salman’s release.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
Agency News Desk
90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report
La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)
