Rajinikanth shares picture seated in a wheelchair with daughter Aishwarya

Rajinikanth, shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his social media.

By Agency News Desk
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth _pic courtesy news agency

 Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, whose film ‘Lal Salaam’ released on Friday, shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his social media.

On Friday, the megastar took to his X and shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting on a wheelchair in a jolly mood, and Aishwarya can be seen behind the wheelchair at a university. It is believed that the photo was clicked during the shooting of the latest release.

Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil: “My anbu salaam to my beloved Aishwarya. I pray to Almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success.”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ex-husband Dhanush also gave a shout out to the latest release. He wrote: “Lal Salaam from today… (sic).”

‘Lal Salaam’, which has been directed by Aishwarya, also stars Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai.

The plot of ‘Lal Salaam’ reportedly explores the intersection of communal tension and cricket, with an emphasis on communal harmony

