Ram Charan was filmed at Mumbai airport, reportedly flying out to attend the Oscars. The RRR star was barefoot – a devotee of Lord Ayyappa, he is believed to remain barefoot on fast days.

He has always managed to impress his fans with his stylish looks and unique fashion sense. His recent appearance at his mother’s birthday party has once again taken the internet by storm. The actor was seen in “Ayyapa Mala” wearing all black.

Ram Charan’s new look has created madness among his fans, who are obsessed with his appearance. The actor’s stylish black outfit gives him a divine and dashing appearance. Fans appreciate and respect his superb sense of style and devotion to his spirituality.