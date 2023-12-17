Sunday, December 17, 2023
Advertisement
RegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna is ‘grateful beyond words’ as ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ clocks two years

Rashmika Mandanna, who gained the spotlight with her performance as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer, said that she is grateful beyond words.

By Agency News Desk
Rashmika Mandanna is ‘grateful beyond words’ as 'Pushpa - The Rise’ clocks two years
Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa The Rise, two years _ pic courtesy news agency

As her film ‘Pushpa-The Rise’ completed two years of its release on Sunday, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who gained the spotlight with her performance as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer, said that she is grateful beyond words.

Srivalli, a cherished character of hers, originated from another hit film, ‘Pushpa – The Rise’. The film showcased Rashmika in a whole different avatar, which also got her the title of ‘National Crush’.

Advertisement

Rashmika said: “Grateful beyond words as we mark two incredible years since the release of ‘Pushpa- The Rise’. Thank you for all the love and support, I have always received from you, my loves.. It really feels so so surreal.”

The actress, who is also a part of the blockbuster ‘Animal’, mentioned about her character Gitanjali and said these two roles are really special to her.

- Advertisement -

“Right from Srivalli to Gitanjali ; characters closest to my heart,” she said.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’, apart from which she also has D-51, The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Chaava.

Advertisement
Previous article
Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite food, fitness routine
Next article
It's never easy leaving Raha, says Alia Bhatt
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.