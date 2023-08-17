Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser gives you goosebumps

Marking his Pan-India debut, Ravi Teja won millions of hearts when the first glimpse of his character was released, wanting audiences to see more of him. Well, the wait is finally over as the makers today, dropped a rip-roaring teaser leaving audiences at the tenterhooks of their seats.

The electrifying teaser showcases the mighty tiger (Ravi Teja) as he dominates the realm of terror in Stuartpuram, a city known far and wide as the crime capital of South India. The teaser also introduces Anupam Kher as an IB officer and Murali Sharma as the DSP, creating a seamless fusion of high-octane action and gripping suspense.

Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on ‘true rumours’, set against the evocative backdrop of the 70s. Along with Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher and Murali Sharma, Nupur Sanon as well as Gayathri Bhardwaj will also be seen essaying a never seen before avatar in the film.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal, this Pan-Indian film starring Ravi Teja will hit the theatres on the 20th of October, 2023.