'Sairat' star Akash Thosar to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Bal Shivaji'

Akash Thosar is set to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming Marathi film 'Bal Shivaji'.

‘Sairat’ star Akash Thosar is set to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming Marathi film ‘Bal Shivaji’.

The film was announced on Tuesday on the occasion of the 349th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the king of Maratha Swaraj.

The first look of the film was also unveiled on the occasion.

The film, directed by Ravi Jadhav, will capture the adolescent years of the courageous Maratha warrior king, revealing gripping and compelling details that transpired in his life from the time he turned 12 to the age of 16.

Talking about the film, Ravi Jadhav said: “My film will show the invaluable contribution made by Chhatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj’s parents, Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale, building a strong foundation for him as a child. How from a young age his skills were sharpened as a warrior and a ruler. I worked on the script for nine years and am now all charged up to execute my vision on screen.

“This is the first time that I will be making a historical film as a director. Sandeep Singh understood the significance of telling the tale of valour. Akash Thosar was our unanimous choice to play the lead in the film. He has the regal look and the personality to play the young king. I am impressed with his enthusiasm and keenness to essay the role.”

The film will hit the floor by this year end and be shot extensively all over Maharashtra.

Producer Sandeep Singh said: “Everyone knows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But little is known about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s formative years — his childhood. When Ravi Jadhav narrated the story, I was mesmerised. The story is about mother and son and how Shivaji was brought up to be the world’s most fearless and brave warrior.

“When I watched ‘Sairat’, I knew that this new kid on the block had the spark to grab eyeballs and garner millions of fans. The box office collection of the film proved that. According to us, nobody but Akash Thosar can play Bal Shivaji.”

‘Bal Shivaji’ is being produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Ravi Jadhav, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Abhishek Vyas under the banner of Legend Studios, AVS Studios and Ravi Jadhav Films.

