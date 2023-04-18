scorecardresearch
Samantha addresses ‘Shaakuntalam’, writes cryptic note

Samantha is unfazed by the failure of her highly anticipated film, she shared a picture of herself with a caption in Sanskrit quoted from Bhagavad Gita

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently seen in the film ‘Shaakuntalam’, shared a cryptic post on her social media on Tuesday. The film was hugely anticipated by the fans of the actress but, it failed to deliver and entertain the audience. After the film tanked, a Telugu film producer named Chittibabu has criticised Samantha saying that her career is ‘finished’. He told a YouTube channel that the days of stardom are over for the actress and she should do whatever offers she gets from now on.

But it seems Samantha is unfazed by the failure of her highly anticipated film as she took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of herself with a caption in Sanskrit quoted from Bhagavad Gita — the foundational text of Hinduism.

She seemed to have addressed the underwhelming response to the film calling that she can only do her duty, and can’t control the outcome.

She wrote, “Karmanye vadhika raste Ma phaleshu kadachana Ma karma phala he tur bhuh Ma te sangotsva karmani (You can only do your karma, and can’t be the authority of it. One should not perform karma with the desire for reward).”

Samantha will be next seen in upcoming Telugu romantic drama ‘Kushi’, in which she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

