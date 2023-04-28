scorecardresearch
Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz'

Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi film industry, spoke about the sequel to his 2014 Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz' starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi, Aniket Vishvasrao in lead roles and Pooja Sawant, Neha Joshi in female lead cast.

The film was produced by Shreyas.

Shreyas said: “To have a hit film is a good accomplishment but to have such a hit film that people demand a second part is the greatest feeling in the world. I have big dreams for the sequel and I just hope it does as well as the first.”

Talking about his role in ‘Poshter Boyz 2’, he said: “My role in this movie is essentially the presenter and my wife will be producing this film. It was the same equation when we had produced the first part in Marathi in 2014. It will remain the same unless my director wishes, then I would love to do a cameo or a guest appearance in this one as well just the way I had done in ‘Poshter Boyz’. The main cast and crew which includes Dilip Prabhavalkar, Aniket Vishwasrao and Hrishikesh Joshi along with the gorgeous Pooja Sawant and the wonderful Neha Joshi.”

He added: “So the first part was set in Maharashtra but this time the film is travelling out of India. It is extremely contemporary which all the ages will relate with. The story is desi and the characters are desi and it tells of their struggle in a different country. The movie as a whole is going to be a complete family entertainer and a clean entertainer. I’m looking forward to producing this one once again after 9 years for my audience who have been waiting a long time for this.”

