Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

The Tamil star Suriya is back this time in the first glimpse of the film 'Kanguva'.  By the looks of it, the actor seems to be playing a fearless warrior.

Suriya Siva's KANGUVA

The Tamil star Suriya, who is known for films such as ‘Aaytha Ezhuthu’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Jai Bhim’ and several others, is back this time in the first glimpse of the upcoming film ‘Kanguva’.  By the looks of it, the actor seems to be playing a fearless warrior.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on Sunday.

With a duration of 2 minutes and 21 seconds, the video asset is marked by stunning visuals, cinematic yet off beat music, and the powerful screen presence of Suriya. It begins with the camera tracking into a battlefield as aerial shots soon transition into eye level shots showing a devastated battlefield as Suriya emerges from the darkness adorning a mask made from the skull of a livestock. He can also be seen sporting a neckpiece made of tiger claws and horns.

Suriya’s character then throws a flame charged spear which pierces the chest of his opponent in the battlefield. A thrilling cinematic shot then shows him along with a horse and an eagle as the thunder strikes the edge of the hill lighting up the screen.

Soon after this, he is shown to be removing his mask but the audience doesn’t get to see his face as the drone shots crosses the actor before he could fully remove his mask. The following shots build up the anticipation for the character with Suriya’s army shooting flame charged arrows from the foothill in a parabola, tribal drum beats and Suriya running around in his warrior avatar.

Towards the end leg of the video, the face of Suriya is revealed who gives an over-the-top yet intriguing stare into the camera as he laughs his devilish heart out.

However, the film is currently in production and is moving at a brisk pace.

The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages currently but more languages are expected to follow the suit as the film will have a grand release in 10 languages in 3D format. The 3D conversion of the film is already in process and promises a visual delight for the connoisseurs of raw action and the fans of the Tamil star.

The film, which is being produced by Studio Green in association with UV Creations, also stars Disha Patani, and is directed by Siva. Other members of the cast will soon be unveiled. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

‘Kanguva’ is expected to release in 2024.

