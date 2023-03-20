scorecardresearch
Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Parab’s film School College Ani Life Trailer OUT

By Pooja Tiwari
School College Ani Life
School College Ani Life

Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and since then, her popularity is on the rise. After Bigg Boss, she got the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 6. Now the actress is all set to star in a Marathi film titled ‘School College Ani Life’.

The film is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment. The film marks Rohit Shetty’s debut in Marathi cinema. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in the lead roles.

The makers have now unveiled the trailer of the slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer shows how a youngster deals with the difficulties and rewards of school and college life. It also provides a peek at a close bond with family, a deep friendship, and the ups and downs of a love affair. Going by the trailer, it looks like a romantic comedy that will be entertaining for the whole family.

