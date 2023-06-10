scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Varun Tej Konidela says 'found my Lav' as he gets engaged to Lavanya Tripathi

Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have confirmed their engagement with love-filled pictures on social media.

By Agency News Desk

Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have confirmed their engagement with love-filled pictures on social media. Varun and Lavanya had kept their relationship under wraps until the rings were exchanged.

What started as an on-screen chemistry on the sets of ‘Mister,’ their first film together, soon turned into the duo becoming a real life couple.

The couple has confirmed their engagement in a small intimate ceremony with their family and close friends held earlier on Saturday.

Varun Tej chose a Tarun Tahiliani suit and Lavanya looked like a doll in an Anita Dongre outfit.

Varun and Lavanya shared a sweet message on their social media platforms saying “Found my Lav!”

On the workfront Varun will be seen in Parveen Sattaru’s upcoming spy thriller titled Gandeevadhari Arjuna. He is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with VT13.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Challenges Neha Waraich Grover faced on her journey to success
Next article
Meta 'talking' to Oprah Winfrey, the Dalai Lama to explore its Twitter-like app
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta 'talking' to Oprah Winfrey, the Dalai Lama to explore its Twitter-like app

Others

Challenges Neha Waraich Grover faced on her journey to success

News

Rakul Preet Singh stayed in water for 14 hrs for 'I Love You' scene

Fashion and Lifestyle

Jessica Alba calls Priyanka Chopra ‘stunning’ as she shares pictures from Rome

News

Jennifer Aniston feels offended when praised for her look while reminded of her age

Technology

Indian-origin Vishal Garg's Better.com lays off real estate team

News

Amy Schumer reveals why she dropped out of 'Barbie' film six years ago

News

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh dies of heart attack at 52

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'totally open' to playing Katniss again in new 'Hunger Games' film

Sports

Ruud races past Zverev, returns to Roland Garros final

Sports

WTC Final: Marnus explains nap that sent cricket world into a spin

News

'Gladiator 2' stunt accident leaves several crew members injured in Morocco

Technology

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ready to invest in S.Korean startups

Sports

Indian women's hockey team to head to Germany, Spain ahead of Asian Games

Sports

Sportiqo's user base increases by four times during IPL 2023

Sports

Bhubaneswar comes alive as Intercontinental Cup 2023 thrills fans

Sports

Real Madrid confirm return of left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano

Sports

US remains atop in FIFA women's rankings

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US