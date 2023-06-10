Varun Tej Konidela says 'found my Lav' as he gets engaged to Lavanya Tripathi

Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have confirmed their engagement with love-filled pictures on social media. Varun and Lavanya had kept their relationship under wraps until the rings were exchanged.

What started as an on-screen chemistry on the sets of ‘Mister,’ their first film together, soon turned into the duo becoming a real life couple.

The couple has confirmed their engagement in a small intimate ceremony with their family and close friends held earlier on Saturday.

Varun Tej chose a Tarun Tahiliani suit and Lavanya looked like a doll in an Anita Dongre outfit.

Varun and Lavanya shared a sweet message on their social media platforms saying “Found my Lav!”

On the workfront Varun will be seen in Parveen Sattaru’s upcoming spy thriller titled Gandeevadhari Arjuna. He is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with VT13.