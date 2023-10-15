Victory Venkatesh’s 75th Film ‘Saindhav’ boasts a lavish 85 crores budget and all Set to Release on Sankranthi

Venkatesh’s 75th Film ‘Saindhav’ set to release on January 13th for Sankranthi. In a much-anticipated announcement, the makers of Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film, ‘Saindhav’, have revealed that the movie will hit cinemas on January 13th, just a day before the auspicious festival of Sankranthi. Directed by the talented Sailesh Kolanu, known for his work in the HITverse, and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, ‘Saindhav’ is poised to be a unique action and family entertainer.

The decision to release the film during the Sankranthi festival season is strategic, as it offers an ideal opportunity to maximize the long festival holidays. Additionally, it provides extra time for the promotion of this Pan India film on a national level. The movie boasts a lavish budget of 85 crores, showcasing the commitment to delivering a high-quality cinematic experience.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddique, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara, and Jayaprakash, each introduced through different eye-catching posters.

The music for ‘Saindhav’ is composed by the highly sought-after Santosh Narayanan, while S Manikandan handles the cinematography. Garry BH serves as the editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer of this ambitious project.

‘Saindhav’ has successfully completed its principal shooting, and post-production efforts are currently in progress. The movie is set to be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages, catering to a wide audience across India.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Saindhav’ on January 13th, the film’s impressive budget and talented team promise a cinematic treat that’s not to be missed. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to Sankranthi begins!