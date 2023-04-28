scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Vikramjeet Virk underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role in 'Agent'

From playing a gangster in Telugu action-comedy film 'Paisa Vasool' to portraying a character which demanded a lot of physical strength in his upcoming release 'Agent', Vikramjeet Virk has been putting all his efforts to give his best as an actor.

By Agency News Desk
Vikramjeet Virk underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role in 'Agent'
Vikramjeet Virk underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role in 'Agent'

From playing a gangster in Telugu action-comedy film ‘Paisa Vasool’ to portraying a character which demanded a lot of physical strength in his upcoming release ‘Agent’, Vikramjeet Virk has been putting all his efforts to give his best as an actor.

He shared how he prepared for his role in ‘Agent’ and how it is different from previous work.

Vikramjeet shared his experience of playing both the roles and how different they were from each other. “Bob Marley was a ruthless gangster, and to play him, I had to understand his psyche and his way of functioning. I had to get into his headspace and bring out his persona on screen. It was a challenging role, and I had to be very careful while playing it.”

He added: “On the other hand, playing a role in ‘Agent’ was entirely different. I had to be sharp, quick-witted, and ready for any challenge that came my way. I had to undergo intense training to get into the character and make it look believable on screen.”

When asked about the challenges he faced while playing a role in ‘Agent’, Vikramjeet said: “Playing the role of Deva in ‘Agent’ required me to be physically fit and mentally sharp. I had to undergo rigorous training to prepare for the role. It was physically demanding, but I enjoyed every bit of it.”

‘Agent’ is a Telugu spy action thriller film which also stars Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea and Mammootty, and is set to release on April 28.

Vikramjeet was previously seen in ‘Drive’ with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. He has done several movies in Tollywood, Pollywood and Bollywood.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Killers of the Flower Moon' was hard to make as a New Yorker: Scorsese to Leo
Next article
Final hearing in case on election of Indian chess federation's secretary on May 1: Dongre
This May Also Interest You
News

Bob Odenkirk joins 'The Bear' Season 2 in a guest role

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India U-17 Women face Myanmar in Round 1 Qualifiers decider

Sports

Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title

Health & Lifestyle

Australian PM announces funding for health system overhaul

Sports

IPL 2023: I think credit should go to pacers, says Sam Curran after PBKS beat MI in high-scorer

Sports

Hooda to visit Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers

Sports

Madrid Open: Thiem beats Edmund, sets up second-round clash with Tsitsipas

News

'Ghoomer' actress Saiyami Kher learnt to play cricket 'seeing Sachin on TV'

Health & Lifestyle

XBB.1.16 variant drives global surge in Covid cases, deaths

Technology

Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

Technology

Apple may produce 32, 42-inch OLED displays by 2027

Technology

IIT Guwahati team develops liquid marbles for controlled medicine delivery

Technology

PM Modi lays foundation stone for country's first digital science park

Sports

Madrid Open: Kvitova biggest first-round victim; Andy Murray loses, Thiem advances

Sports

Champions League spot and vital derby in Premier League on Thursday (preview)

Sports

Cricket Scotland names Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim chief executive

Health & Lifestyle

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy, 2023

News

UAE jails actress Chrisann Pereira in ‘planted’ drugs case, kin to appeal to PM, MEA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US