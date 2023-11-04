Vishnu Manchu says international action director Kecha Khamphakdee will take ‘Kannappa’ to another level

Internationally renowned stunt director Kecha Khamphakdee has been roped in for Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming mythological-action film ‘Kannappa’. With this new addition, the actor hopes to elevate the film to a whole new level.

Kecha is known for his work in choreographing a lot of stunt and action work in some of India’s biggest blockbuster films such as ‘Jawan,’ ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1,’ and ‘Baahubali 2,’ among others.

Talking about roping in the stunt director, Vishnu Manchu detailed: “Kecha Khamphakdee’s expertise in crafting electrifying action sequences aligns perfectly with our vision for this epic project. With Kecha’s involvement, we’re taking ‘Kannappa’ to a whole new level, promising audiences a cinematic experience that will leave them spellbound.”

His action and stunt choreography in all these films has just the right mix of both masala and authentic grounded feel, making it both mainstream and yet very much relatable and exciting, something that is very difficult.

The addition of Kecha Khamphakdee to the film’s crew means that ‘Kannappa’ will have a lot of over-the-top, exciting action. The film’s lead actor, writer-producer Vishnu Manchu alongside director Mukesh Kumar Singh has designed ‘Kannappa’ on an epic scale in order to reflect its mythological setting.

‘Kannappa,’ features a compelling warrior narrative that unfolds with unprecedented, high-octane action sequences featuring ancient weaponry. It requires specific skill sets and Kecha turned out to just the man for the job due to his unique expertise.

To make the filming of the action scenes as intense and grandiose as possible, a team of over 80 skilled stuntmen and rig experts hailing from Thailand and Hong Kong lent expertise to the film’s shoot.