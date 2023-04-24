scorecardresearch
When 'PS: 2' actor Vikram swung between characters in famous interrogation scene in 'Anniyan'

By Agency News Desk

Actor Vikram, who is gearing up for the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’, had a lasting impact on the audience with his performance in the 2005 Tamil psychological action thriller ‘Anniyan’.

The actor played the role of a person who suffers from multiple personality disorder as he feels let down by the society when it comes to abiding by the rules.

A scene in the film which stood out was the one where Vikram switches between two personalities — of a simpleton Ambi and the violent vigilante Anniyan.

The actor shared that while the world may think it must have been taxing for him to switch between the two personalities, it was actually quite easy for him because it came to him very naturally.

Vikram said during the promotion of ‘PS 2’, “While I would like to maintain the enigma around the performance in that particular scene, the artiste in me wants to be completely honest. I didn’t have to do much during the scene because it somehow came naturally to me to swing between those two characters at that moment. Our director, Shankar (of ‘Nayak’ and ‘Enthiran’ fame), checked with me if I wanted to do it in parts, but I gave him the idea to him of filming the scene in a single take as I felt I was ready.”

He added, “I shared with him how I was going to do the scene and he was okay with the idea. So we did it in one take. However, it’s another thing that we went on to do eight takes just for safety, but what I did in the first take couldn’t be matched up by the subsequent takes… So, we kept that.”

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’, which is the sequel to Mani Ratnam’s 2022 release ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’, will release in theatres on April 28.

