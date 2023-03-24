scorecardresearch
Asim Riaz and Aly Goni on their way to Mecca for their Umrah

Aly Goni and Asim Riaz were seen as contestants in Bigg Boss seasons.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Both knew each other since long time.

Aly Goni recently shared a picture with Asim Riaz as they are seen visiting Mecca for their first Umrah.

Asim also shared a picture with Aly Goni and captioned, “Ramadan Mubarak #allahuakbar”. They are seen in white traditional looks as they are ready for Umrah.

Ramadan is an auspicious month that is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. The holy month of Ramadan holds great significance among the believers of Islam because the Holy Quran was revealed in this month.

Muslims celebrate the month of Ramadan with great enthusiasm. They observe fasts from dawn to dusk, recite Quran, perform obligatory prayers, do lots of charity, and restrain from eating or drinking anything till sunset.

Check out Asim Riaz and Aly Goni on their way to Mecca for their Umrah below:

