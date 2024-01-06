Hina Khan makes splash with swimming video to beats of Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Pehle Bhi Main'

Post her hospitalisation for the high-grade fever, actress Hina Khan is back on the social media and shared a swimming video, grooving to the current popular track ‘Pehle Bhi Main’. On December 28, Hina had shared the news with her fans of her being hospitalised, and having four terrible nights of high-grade fever. On January 3, Hina shared the first photos of the year 2024, and said she is ‘healing’ now.

Now, the diva known for her work in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Damaged 2’, and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ among others, took to Instagram and dropped a Reel video, wherein she can be seen playing in a swimming pool.

She is wearing a sleeveless yellow coloured dress and is sitting on a water swing. She completed the look with white framed sunglasses.

The post was captioned with a mending heart emoji. She gave the music of the song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ sung by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar. The song is from the recently released action thriller ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.