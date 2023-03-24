Hina Khan is in Saudi Arabia for her Umrah. Her mother and brother were also seen accompanying her for the holy pilgrimage.

Hina gave a glimpse of her time and also showed how her hotel room had a view of the Kaaba.

In the video, she spoke about how she cannot ‘have enough’ of the view and it was always her desire to stay in such a place. Hina shared that she cannot ‘express’ her excitement and it feels ‘surreal’ to her. She zoomed the camera to give her fans of the Kaaba as she wrote, “Bas dekhte hi raho (keep on watching),” on the video.

Hina shared pictures and captioned, “Doosra umrah mukammal.. Mashallah Jazaakallah.. May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all.. Thank you @alkhalidtours To help us take this sacred journey to umrah..”