HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Jheel Mehta aka Sonu of ‘TMKOC’ takes fans on culinary tour of Hampi

By Agency News Desk

Best known for her role as ‘Sonu’ in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) , Jheel Mehta on Sunday took her fans on a gastronomical tour by sharing glimpses from her visit to Hampi, Karnataka. The diva, who recently got a proposal from her longtime boyfriend, took to Instagram, where she has 372K followers, and dropped some pictures from her outing in Karnataka.

The first picture is of the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi, which is dedicated to Sri Virupaksha. Jheel tagged the geo location as “Hampi, Karnataka”.

The second photo is a mouth-watering spread of South Indian delicacies on a banana leaf.

The picture shows rice, paratha, vegetables, a gravy item, and a papad.

It is captioned as: “So delicious”.

One of the longest running sitcoms ‘TMKOC’ stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta.

Jheel portrayed the role of Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide (Sonu), who is the daughter of Aatmaram (Mandar Chandwadkar) and Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi). Jheel was part of the show from 2008-2012.

The same role is currently played by Palak Sindhwani.

Previous article
Roshan Mathew shares the link between him & his 'Poacher' character
Next article
Vietnam's EV firm Vinfast breaks ground for its facility in India
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US