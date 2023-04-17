Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black outfits at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

Politician Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party is an occasion that becomes a massive star-studded affair every year with almost all the big names of the film and television fraternity under one roof.

Some popular faces from the latest season of Bigg Boss 16 were also present at the occasion which included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her rumored beau Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked gorgeous in a full-sleeved black embroidered blouse which she paired up with a lavish embellished Ghagra skirt. She paired up her look with her hair tied to a neat bun, dandler earrings, and deep eye makeup.

Ankit Gupta looked handsome in a black Sherwani with a traditional jacket. Twinning in black, the two looked every bit the royal pair.