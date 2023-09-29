Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot pink backless dress; Ankit Gupta’s comment is melting our hearts

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a popular name in the television industry. The actress got recognition for her fierce personality in Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka has been doing quite well for herself since.

Priyanka posted some of her stunning pictures which were loved by her fans. However, what grabbed our attention was her rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta’s comment on the picture.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to social media to post some of her jaw-dropping pictures and treat her fans. While many fans and followers appreciated the pictures, Priyanka’s rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta’s reaction is unmissable. Gupta wrote, “Jaan Lelo Tum.” Later, he also responded with adorable emojis.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were a part of Udaariyaan. Their chemistry was widely appreciated and people shipped them as ‘PriyAnkit’ and ‘Fatejo’. Fans love their chemistry.