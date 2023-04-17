Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party in Mumbai. In the video, we can see that Shehnaaz enters the venue and Rashami is standing there.

She gives a shock kind of expression and then moves away from there. Netizens on social media have marked how Rashami ignored Shehnaaz. It looks like the TV star didn’t want to have a conversation with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant.

The clip shows Shehnaaz, who is dressed in red colour ethnic wear, entering the party when suddenly Rashami walks to another side. She did notice her entering the party and wishing all. Fans were also quick enough to drop comments. One of the fans wrote, “#rashamidesai is very sweet and welcoming but Shenaaz is very cunning and egoistic.” Another wrote, “Rashmi jealousy can seen.”

Rashami was seen wearing a white and red desi ensemble along with a cute pink-red bag and minimalistic jewellery.