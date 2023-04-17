scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party in Mumbai.

By Pooja Tiwari
Rashami Desai ignoring Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party in Mumbai. In the video, we can see that Shehnaaz enters the venue and Rashami is standing there.

She gives a shock kind of expression and then moves away from there. Netizens on social media have marked how Rashami ignored Shehnaaz. It looks like the TV star didn’t want to have a conversation with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant.

The clip shows Shehnaaz, who is dressed in red colour ethnic wear, entering the party when suddenly Rashami walks to another side. She did notice her entering the party and wishing all. Fans were also quick enough to drop comments. One of the fans wrote, “#rashamidesai is very sweet and welcoming but Shenaaz is very cunning and egoistic.” Another wrote, “Rashmi jealousy can seen.”

Rashami was seen wearing a white and red desi ensemble along with a cute pink-red bag and minimalistic jewellery.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Paras Kalnawat shares about his bond with Sana Sayyad in 'Kundali Bhagya'
This May Also Interest You
News

I&B wants Amazon to promote Indian content

Sports

IPL 2023: Tough pill to swallow, taking it this close, says Hardik after Titans beat PBKS in last-over thriller

Technology

S.Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back first photos of moon's far side

Sports

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell flies childhood friends to give them 'Indian' experience

Sports

High-ranked seeds collapse at ATP Monte-Carlo Masters

Technology

LinkedIn introduces new ways to verify identity, work

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Health & Lifestyle

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' Covid vaccines to Bihar

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

Health & Lifestyle

Superheated storms increasingly affect people's health: experts

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja shares a special message as Dhoni set to add another feather to his cap

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Djokovic makes winning return to action, advances to round three

News

Pritha Bakshi thanks her Haryanvi roots

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai

Sports

IPL 2023: David Miller's 46 propels Gujarat Titans to 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US