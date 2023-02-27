Rubina Dilaik looks dead-drop gorgeous in a lavender tulle gown

Rubina Dilaik never fails to impress with her fashion style. She shared a photo on her Instagram handle and wrote ” Power infinity” In the photo, she wore an off-shoulder lavender tulle gown. The actor could be seen looking absolutely bright and beautiful in a lavender tulle gown.

Fans are totally in love with her fashion style and we are drooling over her look. One user wrote, This photoshoot reminded me of the purple gown that you wore during BB14. You looked so beautiful that day. And today too you are looking absolutely gorgeous. Anoter wrote ” our photo shoots were awesome.