Friday, January 5, 2024
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik's 'brunch' FOMO, gives a peek into her culinary cravings

Rubina Dilaik, shared a glimpse of her wholesome brunch, and said how much she missed it.

By Agency News Desk
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik_pic courtesy news agency

Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, shared a glimpse of her wholesome brunch, and said how much she missed it.

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have recently became parents to the twin daughters — Jeeva and Edhaa.

The ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

The actress shared happy pictures of herself having her brunch.

Rubina is donning a floral dress, with no makeup and her hair open.

The string of photos were captioned as: “I missed my #brunch scenes”.

On December 27, 2023, the couple had dropped the first pictures of their little bundle of joys, and revealed their names.

Rubina and Abhinav had tied the knot in June 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
