Sharon Osbourne: 'I could do with putting on a few pounds'

The 71-year-old TV star Sharon Osbourne feels she is now too skinny and would like to put some weight back on after losing 19 kg with a weight loss drug.

Sharon Osbourne 'I could do with putting on a few pounds' _ pic courtesy news agency

TV star Sharon Osbourne says she could do with “putting on a few pounds” after losing 19 kg (42 pounds) with a weight loss drug. The 71-year-old TV feels she is now too skinny and would like to put some weight back on. Speaking on ‘Good Morning Britain’, she said: “It does what it says on the packet, it absolutely does. But my only fear is that it is put in the right hands. I don’t think it’s for teenagers at all.

“I’m scared for 16 to 20-year-olds. It’s easy to say; ‘This is it; I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection.’ I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this.

“I don’t want young girls (to get it) because the world we live in today everyone wants to be skinny. I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight constantly. I thought I’ve tried everything so I thought I might as well try it. I could do with putting on a few pounds. But at this point the way my body is, it’s not listening.”

Sharon also said that her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, is not a fan.

She said: “Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.”

Sharon previously spoke about the side effects of the drug, reports femaelefirst.co.uk.

She told Piers Morgan: “It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies. But I took (the injection). I took it for four months and I lost 30 pounds, but like everything, there’s always no quick recipe.

“I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

“But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing,” she added.

