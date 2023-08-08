scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a green above-knee-length fringe dress with plunging neckline

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted by the shutterbugs after a long time.

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill was spotted by the shutterbugs after a long time. She left everyone mesmerised with her look as she stepped out dressed in a beautiful gorgette layered mini dress that came with a strappy shoulder. The actress accessorised the outfit with a short curly haircut and white trainers.

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant chose bright cosmetics to compliment her beautiful skin tone. Before walking to the vanity vehicle, Shehnaaz was spotted kindly posing with the cameras. Take a look at this.

Shehnaaz gill looks stunning in a green above-knee-length fringe dress with plunging neckline
