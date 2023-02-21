scorecardresearch
Shiv Thakare flaunts his handsome look in blazer shimmery blazer at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

What caught our attention is Shiv Thakare with his handsome look and killer style in fashion.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shiv Thakare flaunts his handsome look in blazer shimmery blazer pic courtesy twitter
Many celebs attended Dadasaheb Phalke awards. Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Tejasswi Prakash and others graced the event with their presence.

What caught our attention is Shiv Thakare with his handsome look and killer style in fashion. We spotted him attending Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Shiv Thakare was seen wearing blazer blazer and jeans. He was seen attending the function with full confidence and style.

He also enjoys huge fan following after his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He was declared as first runner up in Bigg Boss 16.

