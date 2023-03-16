Shiv Thakare surprises Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father on his birthday; Fans loving their ShivSum bond

Fans totally loved Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s friendship in Bigg Boss 16. He recently surprised his Sumbul Touqeer Khan ’s father on the latter’s birthday.

The pictures of the same were shared by the actress’ father and soon went viral on social media. Fans could not stop raving about their friendship and in no time ‘ShivSum’ started trending once again on social media.

In the pictures, Shiv cheering along with Sumbul and her sister Saniya as their father cuts his birthday cake. In another picture, the former Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner can be seen giving a flower bouquet to the Imlie actress’ dad. Another beautiful picture has the entire family together along with Shiv Thakare.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan also shared a lovely video on his social media handle wherein he can be seen cutting his birthday cake. The highlight of the same is Shiv applying some cake in a fun manner on Sumbul’s cheeks.

Check out Shiv Thakare surprises Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father on his birthday below: