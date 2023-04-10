scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Sumbul Touqeer shared a few pictures on her social media handle with her close friends Arjun Bijlani and Shiv Thakare.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project pic courtesy twitter
Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project pic courtesy twitter

Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. In this controversial reality show, Sumbul was part of the mandali and became close friends with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Sumbul Touqeer shared a few pictures on her social media handle with her close friends Arjun Bijlani and Shiv Thakare.

Sumbul seen decked up in a metallic gold jacket and looks absolutely beautiful as she smiles for the pictures. In the snaps, we also see Archana Gautam along with Arjun, Shiv, and Sumbul.

These snaps give a hint that the celebs are shooting for a fun project as they all are sporting stylish attires and look enjoying backstage at a shoot location.

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project below:

