Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra hold hands as they get snapped

TejRan were spotted in Mumbai. Teju looked so pretty in a purple bodycon dress ensemble, while Karan looked uber cool in a red sweatshirt and black pants.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to impress their fans with their eclectic chemistry. The two are often spotted hand-in-hand at events and parties.

The couple was again clicked by the paparazzi as they made a stylish entry at a party in the city.

Tejasswi kept her hair blow-dried and wore a pair of golden heels to go with her look. She looked lovely and the fans couldn’t take their eyes off her.