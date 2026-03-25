Tejasswi Prakash Drops Candid Vacation Pictures With Karan Kundrra And Fans React

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra continue to remain one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. Over time, their relationship has attracted a lot of attention, mainly because of their natural chemistry and the way they share glimpses of their life with fans. Recently, Tejasswi shared a few moments from their beach vacation on social media. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “I am here… right here”.

The post reflected a calm and relaxed holiday, showing a different side of their otherwise busy lives.

In the pictures, Tejasswi is seen wearing a black and white bralette with a crochet skirt, matching the beach setting. Karan, on the other hand, kept his look simple with a linen shirt and pants. One of the photos shows Tejasswi hugging Karan while he records the moment, while another captures her enjoying the view by the beach.

The pictures quickly spread online, with fans reacting to their easy comfort with each other. Many people shared comments appreciating their bond. One fan wrote, “Evil eyes off my little cutu babies #tejran”, while another said, “Kitne shone log hai”. Their fans, who often call them “TejRan,” regularly follow and celebrate such moments from their lives.

Their story goes back to Bigg Boss 15, where they first met. What started as a friendship inside the house slowly turned into a relationship. Since then, they have spoken openly about supporting each other in both personal and professional matters.

At present, both actors are part of the show Laughter Chefs. Even though they are not paired together on the show, their interactions and light moments continue to get attention from viewers. Their presence on screen, along with their off screen updates, keeps audiences interested in their journey.

Overall, their recent vacation photos offer a simple look into their relationship, showing how they spend time together away from work while staying connected with their fans.