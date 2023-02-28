scorecardresearch
Tejasswi Prakash glows in short green shimmery dress

Tejasswi Prakash, the popular Indian television actress, recently made a stunning appearance in a green short shimmery outfit

Tejasswi Prakash, the popular Indian television actress, recently made a stunning appearance in a green short shimmery outfit as she went for dinner with Rohini Iyer.

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her attire. Tejasswi is known for her impeccable sense of style and often sets trends with her fashion choices.

The green shimmery outfit was no exception, with its unique design and eye-catching color. She paired the outfit with a pair of heels and minimal jewelry, keeping the focus on the stunning dress.

Fans calling her hottie in green. We are totally drooling over her beauty. Her personality speaks more and the way she carries herself.

