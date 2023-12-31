Sunday, December 31, 2023
Nia Sharma sizzles in backless hot pink dress

TV industry's one of the hottest actresses, Nia Sharma has shared glimpses from the last day of 2023, and said how she is ending the year with some unlikely bonds.

Nia Sharma sizzles in hot pink dress _ pic courtesy Instagram

Television industry’s one of the hottest actresses, Nia Sharma has shared glimpses from the last day of 2023, and said how she is ending the year with some unlikely bonds. Nia, who is best known for her role in ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Naagin 4’, took to Instagram, and dropped sizzling hot pictures of her New Year celebrations.

The 33 -year-old actress wore a backless, hot pink coloured dress, with thin straps, and completed her look with matching block heels. Sporting a dewy makeup, and open hair, Nia is seen candidly posing with her friends.

The post is captioned as: “Vibe Check. #lastdayof2023 Ending the year with some unlikely bonds… and wearing my forever fav color.”

Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2017, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and finished as a finalist.

In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

She has also done web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’. The actress also stars in various music videos like ‘Waada’, ‘Do Ghoont’, ‘Phoonk Le’, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, and latest ‘Soul’.

