scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Chef Ranveer Brar has shared his love for biryani and also praised 'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna Bagul for her special preparation

By News Bureau

Chef Ranveer Brar has shared his love for biryani and also praised ‘MasterChef India’ contestant Suvarna Bagul for her special preparation of mutton biryani. Ranveer said: “I can finish the entire plate of this biryani.”

Sharing his love for biryani and talking about the challenges in preparing it, Ranveer said: “Cooking biryani takes time as it requires the juices of the meat to perfectly blend with the rice. Before the home cooks began making biryani, the one thing I asked them was to keep in mind that there are the 3Ts – temperature, technique, and trust.”

Appreciating the taste of the home chefs’ dishes, Ranveer said: “Suvarna’s biryani was comforting, it reminded me of home. She also discussed with us how every other Sunday, she makes biryani for her family and friends when they have a get-together. That feeling of coming together and enjoying food was present in Suvarna’s dish.”

The top six home cooks were tasked with creating a lip-smacking biryani, followed by an interesting drinks challenge. They were judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL
Next article
Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’
This May Also Interest You
News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

Health & Lifestyle

Female genital tuberculosis needs timely intervention: Experts

Sports

3rd ODI: I loved the one against Alex Carey, says Kuldeep Yadav after picking three-fer against Australia

Sports

National Para Table Tennis: Bharati, Poonam, Pragati, Prachi emerge women's champions

Sports

3rd ODI: Hardik, Kuldeep take three wickets each as lower order batters carry Australia to 269

News

Actor Vishwas Saraf says 'Junooniyat' character is opposite to his real self

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Sarabjot sizzles golden start for India with 10m Air Pistol gold (Ld)

News

On Ugadi, Tollywood stars give a peek into upcoming movies

News

On Ugadi, Hombale Films announce commencement of 'Kantara' prequel

News

Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback to Kannada film industry after 17 years

News

Megha Chakraborty: I wanted to be a dancer, but acting happened suddenly

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Sarabjot Singh clinches 10m air pistol gold, Varun Tomar bags bronze

Sports

WPL 2023: It's been great to learn from experienced players, says Delhi Capitals' Capsey

Health & Lifestyle

Erode East MLA Elangovan tests negative for Covid-19

Health & Lifestyle

As Covid cases crosses 1,000, Kerala on alert, use of masks recommended

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US