Aastha Sharma on dramatic twist in ‘Neerja’: ‘There are many unanswered elements’

Actress Aastha Sharma, who plays the titular character in the show ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, hinted at a shocking turn of events with the disappearance of Protima (played by Sneha Wagh).

The show has reached a pivotal turning point, leaving Neerja (Aastha) to navigate challenging circumstances on her own in Sonagachi, her place of residence.

Throughout her journey, Neerja has overcome more than her fair share of obstacles, transforming from a naive girl to a resilient young woman who defies societal norms.

Soon, the show is set to witness a highly dramatic twist where Neerja wakes up to discover that her mother, Protima, is missing. Unaware that her mother suspects Didun (Kamya Panjabi), the madame of Sonagachi, of conspiring against Neerja, the protagonist faces a perilous situation.

Didun and Trisha (Alma Hussein) have devised a plan to kill Neerja, but Protima becomes aware of this sinister plot and is determined to shield her daughter. The question arises: Will Neerja succeed in locating Protima and carve out a new identity on her own terms?

Discussing the dramatic twist in the show, Aastha said: “The audience has witnessed Neerja standing against many challenges, and they love the show because it prompts them to contemplate how far a girl from Sonagachi can go to protect her mother, secure a dignified life, and earn the love of her life.”

“After numerous ups and downs, Neerja experiences the biggest shock that leaves her future uncertain. At this point in the story, all I can say is there are many unanswered elements with Protima going missing,” she shared.

Aastha added: “I don’t know how Neerja will face the situations, but I am certain that she will continue to inspire audiences and remain resilient, as she always has. I hope the audience continues to shower their love on the show and stands by Neerja.”

The show airs on Colors.