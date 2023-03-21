scorecardresearch
Abhishek Nigam: I mostly perform my own stunts

Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha is a family entertainer that follows Ali (Abhishek Nigam) through various adventures as he journeys the land to protect his people from evils.

By Glamsham Editorial
Abhishek Nigam on Horeback

Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha is a family entertainer that follows Ali (Abhishek Nigam) through various adventures as he journeys the land to protect his people from great evils. Since Abhishek’s entry, the show has seen a new chapter and more intense challenges for Ali. Owing to these slightly tricky scenes, the actors are required to go the extra mile and ensure they leave no stone unturned for their performances.

A self-proclaimed fitness enthusiast, Abhishek Nigam is all game to perform his own stunts and take on these challenges with vigour. His love for working out translates seamlessly into his action sequences and keeps him at the top of his game. He opens up about his preparation and exercise regimen for these exciting sequences.

Talking about his exercise regimen, Abhishek said, “I make it a point to go home and exercise after shooting every day. Even though most days we wrap up at 9 in the night, I ensure to get in at least one-hour of workout. When I was signed on the show, I was extremely unwell and had lost around 6 – 7 kgs, so when shooting began I made sure to get in shape and put on some muscle. Prior to Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha, I had taken some kick-boxing classes to help with flexibility and those have helped for this show as well.”

On performing his own stunts, Abhishek further added, “I mostly perform my own stunts. By God’s grace, they come very easy to me. I don’t have a background in acrobatics as such but it’s a lot of fun to be able to do kicks and jumps. I’m looking forward to doing some more high intensity action sequences and learning more skills.”

“When it comes to sword yielding, as a kid I would often play around with sugarcane sticks pretending they were swords, so that helped in some way,” he jokingly said.

